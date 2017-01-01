Margaret Hamilton

Working hard for the cause

It struck me the other day just how hard our SNP MPs are working, both at home and in that ‘mother’ of parliaments. The media have been doing their best to avoid any political news. Putting on the endless repeats…

Read more →

Kay Ullrich

HERE’S TO THE YEAR THAT’S AWA!

It’s that time of year again when we say goodbye to the old year.  I have to admit it will be difficult to raise a toast to 2016.  Politically speaking it has been a roller-coaster ride with more downs than…

Read more →