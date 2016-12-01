Working hard for the cause
It struck me the other day just how hard our SNP MPs are working, both at home and in that ‘mother’ of parliaments. The media have been doing their best to avoid any political news. Putting on the endless repeats…
HERE’S TO THE YEAR THAT’S AWA!
It’s that time of year again when we say goodbye to the old year. I have to admit it will be difficult to raise a toast to 2016. Politically speaking it has been a roller-coaster ride with more downs than…
The Next Generation
As we begin to approach the end of another year, I ﬁnd myself reﬂecting on how the children have grown and matured over the months and how their priorities shift and their awareness deepens. They’ve always had it hard growing…
Bein Yersels – Billy Kay
The Scots Independents Oliver Brown Award winner, Billy Kay, has now been recognised for his contribution to Scots at Na Trads -2016 Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards in Dundee. You can watch the speech on BBC Alba, BBC Alba for the next three weeks…
Isolated and cold – how’s that Better Together?
I suspect that the two groups who will suffer most from the shambles of Westminster’s economic “plan” are our Senior Citizens and the organisation on which many of them depend; local Councils. In the Autumn Statement, Phillip Hammond made it…