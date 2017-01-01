Kay Ullrich

HERE’S TO THE YEAR THAT’S AWA!

It’s that time of year again when we say goodbye to the old year.  I have to admit it will be difficult to raise a toast to 2016.  Politically speaking it has been a roller-coaster ride with more downs than…

Maureen Forbes

The Next Generation

As we begin to approach the end of another year, I ﬁnd myself reﬂecting on how the children have grown and matured over the months and how their priorities shift and their awareness deepens. They’ve always had it hard growing…

News

Bein Yersels – Billy Kay

The Scots Independents Oliver Brown Award winner, Billy Kay, has now been recognised for his contribution to Scots at Na Trads -2016 Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards in Dundee. You can watch the speech on BBC Alba, BBC Alba for the next three weeks…

