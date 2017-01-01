Happy new year. Here is the first issue of 2017 January 2017
Happy new year. Here is the first issue of 2017 January 2017
My interpretation of what I heard of Theresa May’s speech is this. You will be proud to be a backward looking failed British Empire. You will do as we tell you. We will shut our door to our European neighbours…
As there have been a few weeks of no positive news from Scotland I have decided to share some of the things that are happening here with links to the full stories. New hospitals and health centres due to…
As we head into 2017 with the half of the media rabbiting on about how much of a triumph we are going to have in May. The other half of the media keep up the recurring theme of the SNP…
It struck me the other day just how hard our SNP MPs are working, both at home and in that ‘mother’ of parliaments. The media have been doing their best to avoid any political news. Putting on the endless repeats…
It’s that time of year again when we say goodbye to the old year. I have to admit it will be difficult to raise a toast to 2016. Politically speaking it has been a roller-coaster ride with more downs than…