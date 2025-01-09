New year, but the same old games going on. The Scottish budget is due to be debated and voted on next month.

The Greens have a very inflated opinion of themselves. They still see themselves as king makers. The rest of us see them for what they are. They rejoice in threatening to bring down Government bills unless their less than popular ideas get given passage.

Meanwhile we have the never-ending vicious Ms Baillie criticising everything the Scottish Government does and Anas Sarwar siding with the UK Labour leader despite his decisions going against what people want. If team Anus had their way, not only would our elderly be cold this winter, but they would also be unlikely to afford the medication keeping them well. In our house it would be £50 a month for our meds, and I know some who are on way more medication than that. His latest game is the budget. Criticising the decisions made regarding where spending goes. This would lead people to think they will be voting against it. But no, this week he announces Labour will abstain in the vote. I assume he has done this so he doesn’t get the blame for the chaos that would ensue should the budget not get through. In my eyes though, he is simply allowing the budget to go through. As always, plenty noise, but no action.

As for Mr Findlay, nothing polite to say really. All I will say is he has shown his true character over the festive period, and it ain’t pretty.