Going well is it?

Keir Starmer is in danger of becoming another sound bite Prime Minister. Loves a good press statement in people’s workplaces, making them listen while not getting on with their work. Putting into action and achieving seem to be a bit challenging for him though. This week we had the announcement that he wants to be big in AI computing. He made reference to Skills England being part of this. Just months ago he removed £800 million from an AI project being done at Edinburgh University. There seems to be a pattern of removing funding from projects in Scotland then announcing spending on similar projects in England.

While in opposition the Labour party called for a block on new contracts for Fujitsu Services. They have now awarded said company two large contracts worth £24.6m. What hope have the ex Post Office managers waiting on compensation got when the Government give to those who cost lives, broke people and destroyed families, through dishonesty?

Meanwhile, when the inflation rate is going up and growth in the economy is falling, the Chancellor is getting her air miles in by visiting China. What will China buy from the UK? From what I can see, they sell more to us. Is she just hiding while enjoying spending taxpayers’ money. Ah well, Starmer has total faith in her. In recent years that comment is usually the start of the countdown to being sacked.

Loved that the BBC Scotland put so much effort into dissing the new Calmac ferry. Devoted programme as well as lengthy news stories. Booked onto the first sailing for the programme. Calmac sailed the night before and got stories out from the passengers before BBC could. Ace!