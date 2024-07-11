We weren’t needed

On Tuesday the new MPs from all parties started descending on Westminster. Scottish Labour had their group photo taken outside number 10 Downing Street. The railings had been bedecked with St George’s flag bunting. Perhaps it was there to support the England football team. This is, however, the Government of the UK. For once it should have been Union flag bunting. Never understand the confusion some folk have about which flag for which event.

So, who has started the tally notebook on backtracking and non delivery? Jackie Bailey has started by wanting to privatise as many areas of our NHS as they possibly can. Wonder what her constituents will say when they discover they can’t get a service unless they pay?

We run the risk of losing all the things we have implemented to make things fairer and more equal for our people. British Labour are hell bent on doing everything they can to prevent us delivering for our people. Whether they cut grants or simply rob us, they won’t care. Great British energy is being talked about as being based in Scotland. We will see no benefit. They will do as they do now, take everything into England, then send us a little back at the highest price in the UK.

One of their, privately owned, water boards are saying they only have enough money to operate till May. The new minister concerned is adamant the tax payer will not pay twice for the service. The company is adamant they will go to the wall with no public investment. While they squabble this out, watch for efforts to take Scottish water south.

As we said all through this election, England didn’t need our votes. They just wanted them to provide a mandate to use our resources to bail England out. Just check the figures

Labour won 411 seats

Conservatives won 121 seats

All other parties totalled won 118 seats

This gave Labour a resounding 239 majority

Like I said, they never needed us. 37 seats is but a droplet. How long will it take folk to rue the day that they switched to voting Labour in Scotland in a UK wide election?