Less than a month

That’s all it took for them to turn their backs on the voters. Just the start of breaking all the ‘promises’ made during the election.

Last week we had every Scottish Labour MP vote against reversing the 2 child tax policy brought in by the Tories. Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie have not been seen since. They campaigned heavily on this issue. The Labour MPs who did vote to reverse it have been suspended from the party. Has Starmer just given Jeremy Corbyn supporters?

This week, the Chancellor has just taken the winter heating allowance away from all pensioners not on top up credits. At the same time announcing they have found money to fund junior doctors’ pay rise, in full. Now I am not saying junior doctors don’t need a rise, however, they may earn it this winter as electricity and gas become more expensive and pensioners are scared to put their heating on. Not just pensioners. Earlier this year I spoke to a checkout operator in a supermarket who would not put her heating above 16 degrees when at home.

I am fully expecting lies told in the election period to be binned each week for the foreseeable future.

Remember monies removed from people in England will also be removed from the allowance we are given to operate the Scottish Parliament. Having a devolved parliament does not protect us from the cuts. Not as long as Westminster takes all our income and decides on what allowance we can have to protect our people.