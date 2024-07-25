Do I Have Your Ear?

In all honesty, the shooting of Donald Trump was no joke because to kill him would have martyred him and I suspect there would have been civil riots if the worst had happened. Though not sure Trump as President is better than bumbling Biden. But we have gone through our own problems with the Labour surge, with Westminster back in the hands of the Unionists. Or course it is, it’s London! The centre of the universe, ok it has twice the population of Scotland, but to be honest, and having lived there, it has its good points, but it is a cauldron which could bubble up at any time.

The election brought a great deal of negativity and to evict the Tories and replace them with Labour unionists is a step in the same direction dressed in the Red Flag, now gilt edged. Though I think this not so New Labour are more chicken in aspic rather than chicken and chips. Sir Keir is no Keir Hardie, but we will have to see. I hope he respects Scotland and our wish to stay in the EU, our appetite for self rule and our independence. But has it fallen already on deaf ears?

These ears get everywhere, but not to listen reflects the old adage of nodding In agreement while holding a very different personal view in person, or dressed up, hypocrisy. But to ignore the masses is a very dangerous strategy, and the facts are Jeremy Corbin attained more votes for the Party than Sir Starmer. You could see the joy on Corbin’s face when he was re-elected, two not so subtle fingers to the Party who rejected him and applause for the residents in his constituency who certainly did come out in his favour.

Politics is an odd profession, one where you can be sacked for the want of a few votes, or humiliated by a huge landslide. Either way, we are stuck with them for some years, and already the halo is slipping. Who wants to buy a house with sinking foundations, or at least with no funds to complete the job? It will be tough financially, but juggling is not fixing.

The true point about this so called landslide is the fact so many wanted the Tories gone, obliterated, and the strategy worked. The shame of it is, the tit for tat has begun and there are no winners. Be it so called boat people, or those fleeing wars, or both, the amount of displaced people around the world is probably at its highest as the ease of travel has created a transient population which seeks sanctuary wherever it reaches. But listening to J D Vance tonight the amount of ethnic cleansing he intends will need a fleet of planes per day just to exit the Scots and Irish! Sadly Mr Vance is of Scottish Irish descent, then there’s Trump.

Well, let’s hope they support Scottish Independence, but let’s hope then they don’t decide to return to their heritage, or we would all be toast. However does the great nation of the USA not have the Statue of Liberty to greet the immigrants over the years and welcome the dispossessed and millionaires alike. The statue holds a tablet saying “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Unless Trump and Vance are in charge, and you can forget disembarking, Liberty is no Democrat!

They kept taking boat people until they became rich and decided they just didn’t want people who used to be them polluting their neighbourhoods. Let’s hope the people of the USA will make their voices heard when it all goes wrong, for it’s not only them who suffer. World politics is only a heartbeat away from us, no matter how much we pretend we are only fighting Westminster. But you never know, the Trump and Vance pairing with Starmer running the UK, we will be protected from Putin and other megalomaniacs, which would make our struggle just a cleg on a coo’s behind, but a wee thing can have a big bite, so rather than shipping out the immigrants, remember, there may be the same reason one day when the boats head out the other way, and the economic bite may well be the itch they won’t be able to scratch. God bless America, God save us from Labour but God, please, save us from ourselves.