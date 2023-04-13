Obsession with SNP

I feel the opposition parties in Scotland and the mainstream media have developed an unhealthy obsession with the Scottish National Party. Why unhealthy? Because it has become their sole focus. No longer are they willing to debate on matters that can improve matters for their voters. For too long now they have persisted in SNP bad stories and voted against things that could improve conditions for people, simply because the SNP members of parliament made the proposals. They specialise in seeking out voters who have had bad experiences and blame it on the First Minister.

This week I heard that Brian Cox suggested the SNP change their name. I respect you as an actor Brian, but why? What would this achieve? At the core of the reason for being the Scottish National Party is to bring about independence from Britain. It has always been so and it has never been hidden. Unlike Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party is registered as a Scottish party and its manifesto is available to the public.

Yes, there has been a change of leader. Yes, the CEO of the party has resigned. These things happen. People move on, new appointments are made. That is life. It is for the membership of the SNP to decide how their new leader takes the party forward.

For the past few years we have witnessed the fiasco by the Conservative party in Westminster. We have witnessed Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar lie in the chamber week in week out in order to make the SNP look bad. Which party has improved living conditions the most for the people of Scotland? The SNP. It is the opposition that needs to change their approach to how they behave in government. Constructive participation in making a better place for their voters might just see them gain some votes. Behaving like spoiled brats is simply not a good look.

notes:-

Scottish Labour is registered with the UK Electoral Commission as an Accounting Unit (AU) of the UK Labour Party and is therefore not a registered political party under the terms of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

The other two are registered under the UK party as a unit entitled to campaign under Scottish title.