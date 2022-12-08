Gordon’s Great Epiphany

So Gordon Brown has risen to the surface yet again. Bless his wee cotton socks, for “making the UK work for Scotland and the Scottish people.” He had years to make Labour work for Scotland and all who live and work here, but failed. So why does Gogs think he has all the answers? Well it could be he has fallen out of love with Right Wing politics, or possibly a little envious of Nicola Sturgeon’s popularity, or just maybe, he’s seen the light as far as the little idea called Independence just might be not just a ritual chant by the pesky Nats, but a possible reality.

Now, why raise this now? Well let’s move away from a genuine feeling towards the Scots as a Nation, for his Shakespearean view of this noble land is lost in the words “This royal throne of kings, this sceptered isle, This earth of majesty, this seat of Mars, This other Eden, demi-paradise, This fortress built by Nature for herself Against infection and the hand of war, This happy breed of men, this little world, This precious stone set in the silver sea, Which serves it in the office of a wall Or as a moat defensive to a house, Against the envy of less happier lands, – This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England.” So it seems the Scottish Play was based in Iceland.

With the best will in the world, the dour Brown seems to try and reinvent himself every ten years with continued cynicism of the masses, even within his own supporters. Scotland was neglected and downgraded in the Blair Brown years. There was a very arrogant assumption right back to Dewar that Labour could never fail in Scotland so why bother. The shock came quickly, leaving Gordon almost thunderstruck, but he still failed to see if you wipe your feet on a Nation, the Welcome mat is removed. For those who still believe he can lead a wholesale resurgence of Labour’s fortunes, they have to understand, some people just don’t know who he is. For voters under 40 they must wonder who this man is, and for those over, maybe we would like to forget.

So what has caused this epiphany? Well Labour has to say something, anything, which will galvanise the sleeping giant, or possible the beanstalk has withered and nobody has told him. The really sad thing is Blair and Brown were so busy removing themselves from their Scottish roots, they did not want to be accused of favouring their home Nation to the English voters. But how quickly even they fled from the terrible twins. The problem when they try to anglicise their policies for, let’s face it, the meagre Scottish vote equating to only half of the population of London, the effort was only down to gathering the extra MPs from the Central Belt to bolster their catastrophic decisions which drew us all into an era of dissatisfactions and unrest.

I’m afraid Mr Brown, the games industry has been going for some time, and is incredibly successful around the world, maybe he needs to search Grand Theft Auto on his browser. But there is no slowing down of the Dundee global recognition. So what industries are left in Scotland for Brown to save? Well, the fact is we are an industrious people, the economy relying more on trading estates rather than trading desks, but just as relevant.

If Labour want success they need to overturn the SNP juggernaut, and Greens rise. But going from one MP to running the country is a big ask, and a monumental task. No mention of Brexit, Referendums or Labour resurgence. The hope being that the Tories are so poor it will get Sir Kier an election windfall, which is not much of a victory. But if our country is happy to vote for the second best worst Party, then we have a lot more disappointments to come. Let’s applaud those who think we are, quite frankly, buttoned up the back. Maybe the need to concentrate on new policies, not a regurgitation of past failures, just might burst their highly inflated balloon which carries too much gas and not enough substance. Let’s hope Scotland survives the Labour squall and the Tory storm. Let’s hope Dundee sends them all GTA disc and sales record. For ignorance is not bliss.