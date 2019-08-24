Come and work for Voices for Scotland!

Voices for Scotland is the campaign organisation that seeks to plan, deliver and win the next campaign for Scottish Independence. It is the campaigning and fundraising arm of the Scottish Independence Convention, a coalition of independence supporting organisations. Its goal is to lift the support for Scottish Independence to about 60%, building on the independence movement that delivered a 45% vote in favour of independence in 2014.

We are looking for a dynamic, flexible and enthusiastic person who is a strong supporter of Scottish Independence to become our new Campaign Organiser. This opportunity comes at an exciting and worrying time in our politics: there is no room for complacency and we have the chance to create a better future for our country.

With Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the UK, it looks as though we are heading for a no deal Brexit, against the will of the majority of people in Scotland. We know that those supporting him, his cronies, and the far right in our country are well organised and well funded. We need to be able to present a different vision for our future: the hope of a better, more equal and independent Scotland.

Because we know that what we’ve got at the moment is not good enough. Scotland is being prevented from achieving its potential by a distant, remote and disconnected Westminster government that cannot and will not hear our voices.

But we also know that more and more people are seeing the potential opportunities that independence offers. And, there is an increasing acceptance that Scotland should have a say about its future.

So there is a lot of work to do: we must listen to people, we must hear their concerns. Together, we can find a way out of the chaos we find ourselves in. This new post is crucial to this work: our Campaign Organiser will work with all parts of the independence movement to facilitate the types of conversations we know we need to have to build support for independence.

If you or anyone you know would like more information about this, please have a look at our website (https://voicesforscotland.scot/are-you-our-next-campaign-organiser/) or contact info@voicesforscotland.scot for more information. The deadline for applications in Friday 30th August.

Maggie Chapman

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Voices for Scotland