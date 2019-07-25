Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemorations

Seventy-four years ago, on the 6th August 1945, the United States, with the consent of the United Kingdom, dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing up to 80,000 people with over 70,000 people injured and dying from radiation sickness in the following weeks and months. The city was destroyed and over 100,000 people died from the bomb named “Little Boy”. Three days later the US dropped “Fat Man” atomic bomb on Nagasaki in Southern Japan, killing nearly 100,000 people – the majority of which were civilians.



People across the world say never again. Every year, groups across Scotland, and the globe, hold memorial events for Hiroshima Day on the 6th August and Nagasaki Day on the 9th August.



The following events have been organised in Scotland:



PAISLEY: Renfrewshire CND will hold a Hiroshima Commemoration on Tuesday 6th August in the Paisley Peace Garden of Barshaw Park.



GLASGOW: Scottish CND will hold a gathering in Glasgow on Tuesday 6th August from 1:00pm at the Peace Tree in front of the main entrance of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.



EDINBURGH: Edinburgh CND will hold a gathering at the East End of Princes Street on Tuesday 6th August from 6:00pm until 7:00pm



ABERDEEN: Aberdeen and District CND will hold a gathering to commemorate the bombing of Nagasaki on Friday 9th August from 7:00pm outside Marshical College, Broad Street, Aberdeen.



FASLANE: Faslane Peace Camp will be holding remembrance vigils across Tuesday 6th August and Friday 9th August, please visit if you can to support the camp.



ANSTRUTHER: A Peace of History exhibition will be at the Secret Bunker during the anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Fife CND will be holding a vigil on these days at the Secret Bunker and all are welcome to attend.

DUNDEE: Annual walk since 1981 on Hiroshima Day, meet at Law Road by the water pumping station and march off at 8:30pm then on 9th August there will be a meeting at the Law at one minute past 11 to commemorate Nagasaki. Contact Mike Arnott: 07951 443656

If you are organising an event in your local area please get in touch and we will update our events calendar: http://www.banthebomb.org/index.php?option=com_eventlist

This was a communication from Scottish campaign for disarmament