Moving Forward?

Since the sudden death of Alex Salmond, social media has been a pretty unpleasant place.

Mainstream media took every news opportunity to go over the past few years, using their own library footage.

On social media there were pedestals, totally false claims, calls for unification of pro-independence groups and, from a few, some very disruptive language.

Meanwhile, in the only organisation that gets the majority votes at the ballot box for independence, some movement is appearing. The Chief Executive has stepped down. The stand in actually has work experience of being a Chief Executive. All sorts of consultation is taking place. There are group talks to encourage people to put themselves forward for the selection progress to be a candidate. Support is being offered.

This sort of stuff has been lacking, or patchy, for some time. I have to admit to being dizzy looking at my inbox. Perhaps because I hold 2 roles in my branch.

My initial reaction is of course to moan. However, if this is going to be the encouragement and support I have yearned for from some time ago, I will embrace it. The SNP has so much voting intention information that can help take campaigning forward.

Other pro-independence groups will want to do their own thing. Would be great though if they could campaign without slating each other. It would be a much better place if all campaigners just focus on the positive.