World Gone Mad

We are living through turbulent times. Goodness knows what it’s like living in Gaza and Ukraine at this moment. That’s without even looking at other war zones. We have even more people appearing on meagre rafts to try and get to this country, then trafficked for slave labour instead of being their so called saviours.

All of this happening live on our TV and social media daily. The shock value now limited as we sit wondering what can be done. The truth is very little, we occupy our island and dictate to the world, then have tea.

Our Westminster guardians procrastinate but have no solutions. They won’t even listen to fellow Scots who try to make them understand, throwing money at wars doesn’t work. Have they not learned from Vietnam, Yugoslavia (remember that country) or Afghanistan? Yet still the innocent die on a daily basis.

We have to say in many ways we are lucky. We don’t live in a war zone, but we do live in an ill divided society where ordinary working people have to make the choice of heating or eating. Or facing eviction to where? Rents in Scotland have risen to unaffordable rates, children are going hungry. Food banks are now feeding the so called white collar families and the elderly and sick have their winter fuel allowance cut.

If Westminster allowed Scotland to keep what it generated, we would not have to suffer. Giving housekeeping money back to the Scottish Government, whoever is in charge, means they have to bow and scrape to get every scrap of funding. The coercive control Westminster has over Scotland is not practical or reflective of our fiscal rights, it’s just plain narcissistic.

Of course Independence is the key, but again Westminster holds the chains. They like to throw us crumbs but don’t want us to have the cake. So maybe we have to be more assertive in what we want for our country, if every household in Scotland can watch and understand the destruction of other countries, protest and write to MPs, why not our freedom?

The truth is, a great number of us can’t even be bothered to vote. We have by majority food in our bellies, a home, car and children, maybe a tedious job, but all in all a place of comfort. But now people are finding things a lot tougher, the thoughts do turn to change. Sadly Sir Kier is exactly as imagined, and the cracks are showing, but we need to tell him, Scotland is not a war zone, it’s not for sale and the soldiers are willing but the battle hasn’t commenced. It’s time for our battle, but with a clear strategy and a planned end game. Let’s not be that country people around the world watch on TV as yet another place in the planet on fire rather than a movement to self determination. If you want Independence, we need to convince our own first, not Westminster, they can sit in the sidelines but not be part of the game.