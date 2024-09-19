Something tells me that today (Wednesday 18 September) is not going as well as the unionists wanted it to, despite MSM trying its best to assist them.

It started early today with social media being used to post statements and pictures showing support for independence is still here. As usual. Lots of different styles and imagination.

This evening there are a breadth of demonstrations by various groups the length of the country. Yet still, the MSM are spouting the Tory mantra that we don’t want it, we don’t have the support. One thing they have got right is that nobody is going anywhere. Well, except Labour, they have apparently lost 1 in 10 of their voters since backing taking winter fuel payment from pensioners.

I read that Keith Brown said we need to change tactics and stop asking permission from Westminster. The joining of the two parliaments came about through greed of the upper classes ruling both our countries. The same greed will always stop us getting permission from the new breed of upper class. We need to show we want it. We already have support from many countries round the world that believe we would be successful. We have gone as far as we can using the rules of devolution. We need to find the gear that will take us to the next level.