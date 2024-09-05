What’s a Budget?

I am at a total loss as to people’s understanding of money. The unionist parties are determined to have us believe that the black hole in the Scottish Governments budget is the fault of the SNP.

They keep waving the report by the allegedly independent Scottish Fiscal Commission. I looked up the commission, some senior professors in areas of finance, a banker or two and some economists and accountants. Many seem to have worked in UK and Scottish Governments. They work with the Scottish Government and also with a few of Westminster’s departments.

What has been lifted from the report, which the unionists want to twist in their favour, can be taken another way. Yes, the Scottish Government has a black hole in its budget, but why? Because it has a fixed income given to them by Westminster. Westminster has been withdrawing support from the people of England, eg the 2-child tax. The Scottish Government felt it was unfair and kept the assistance to families from within the budget. They gave slightly higher wage rises to public service employees to ward off the weeks of strikes, that happened in England, to prevent greater hardships to the population, such as longer waiting lists due to cancelled appointments.

In short, the Scottish Government has put its people first and delivered what it hoped was best, in a purse with no elastic sides. Its budget is pretty much like a household one.

On the other hand, Westminster has a massive black hole because they don’t really budget. Yes, we have the red box event. However, they don’t have rigid walls in that red box. They are able to raise extra money as they need it. That is why we, the taxpayer, are being made to suffer.

The Scottish Government has done nothing wrong. The unionist parties simply don’t like what they have done. By the way, the baby box, the free bus passes etc are not compulsory. You don’t have to apply for them if you don’t want to. In fact, I would call it being a responsible citizen if someone declines to apply because they can afford not to. We keep hearing shouts to means test, but this would take more money out of the budget that could not be used to assist people. If you don’t need it, don’t apply.

There is a mindset in society that I abhor. It does no harm to help someone out when they are in need. That person often goes on to help someone else when they are able. It’s a very lonely place living with the drawbridge up.