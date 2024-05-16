Democracy? What democracy?

What’s the definition of “democracy”?

“a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives:”

“control of an organization or group by the majority of its members:”

Just 2 of the definitions from a quick Google of the word. For most of us it boils down to the old “Government of the people for the people by the people” But, as the saying goes, not for viewers in Scotland. In Scotland, democracy has been put into cold storage because no matter how many votes, Councillors, MSPs or MPs the SNP and those parties who also have Independence in their manifesto get, Westminster has the power to overrule. We are brutally reminded of the truth spoken by Enoch Powell so many years ago; “Power devolved is power retained”.

I’m often reminded by this as SNP representatives are quizzed on how we are going to get a second referendum. The underlying assumption in the question is that “London knows best” and without their acceptance you’re gubbed! One response our people rarely give is; “If we don’t have a mandate for Independence (after winning every election in Scotland since 2011) then we don’t live in a democracy any more. When did it become acceptable to ignore the voices of the people?”

The mess that Unionists get into when trying to explain that we live in a voluntary union but at the same time we are not allowed to leave is exemplified in this interview;

Martin Geissler disassembles Starmer on Scotland’s independence and indyref2 (youtube.com) from approx. 6.50 of this interview from a few years ago.

It’s a mess we need to encourage them to get into by turning the “process” question back on interviewers and especially when in panel discussion with other unionist MSPs or MPs. Even in every conversation we have with undecided voters we should confront them with this dilemma time and time again. If we can be taken out of the EU despite our votes, suffer Governments we reject time and again how can it be said that we live in a democracy?

It matters not a jot what Sir Keir’s priorities are, that’s irrelevant in comparison to the people’s priorities. Political “Leaders” like to mutter the cliché about taking their instructions from the voters. Well in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 (twice), 2019 (again twice), 2021 and 2022 the people of Scotland gave the instructions loud and clear by voting SNP candidates into office.

That’s no less than 11 elections on the bounce in which the SNP have topped the poll.

The times for being nice have long passed, it’s time to be blunt. If that’s not the orders of the people what is? And more importantly, why are we not asking that question every day?