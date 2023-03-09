Check your diaries. . .

We are delighted to announce that the Oliver Brown Award Lunch is back this year. It has been paused since the start of Covid but, given we should all have had our vaccinations, we are going ahead this year.

The award is presented to someone, in the world of journalism and arts, who has spoken up for Scotland in the previous year.

We awarded Alyn Smith in 2019 for his speeches at the European Parliament as the UK government were ripping Scotland out of the EU. Unfortunately, we were unable to present the award as lockdown made it impossible to hold the event. Therefore, Alyn will be awarded this year along with the person chosen for this year’s event.

This year the recipient will be Professor John Robertson. He has been running a blog promoting Scotland and her ability to be independent. Perhaps because we have spent more time at home these past couple of years, his blog has attracted more attention. Being a retired professor of media politics, his pieces are perhaps more fact based than some of the blogs paraded around social media. Check him out here Talking-up Scotland

The lunch will be on the 10th of June, 12pm for 12.30pm, at the Salutation Hotel, Perth. Tickets are £30 and you can purchase them here Scots Independent – event tickets

If you are a Fellow of the Scots Independent, your letter is being sent out.