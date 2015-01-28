Have a question? Need to get in touch? Here is how we can be reached:
Publishers:
Scots Independent (Newspapers) Ltd.
51 Cowane Street
Stirling
FK8 1JW
Scotland.
Directors: Denholm Christie (Chairman), James Lynch, W Kenneth Fee, Ian Hamilton, Helen Davidson.
Company Secretary: David Halliday
Business Manager: Ian Hamilton
Editor: Grant Thoms
Flag in the Wind Editor: Margaret Hamilton
SI Webmaster: admin-blog@scotsindependent.scot
13 Comments
I’d like to purchase a years subscription but I would need to use paypal… can you tell me whether you take paypal.
go to http://scotsindependent.scot/ocart2/index.php?route=product/product&path=74&product_id=64 ,select where in the world you are (UK postage is included in the £28), place in basket and proceed to checkout. You can use paypal there. Any problems get back to me
Please advise delivery charge of printed paper to ML11 9SB
Delivery within the UK is included in the £28 subscription.
I received my newspaper yesterday. It makes interesting reading and is informative. The quality of the print is excellent, thanks for the hard work. I’ve subscribed for the year and am very happy with your service and my second delivery of “Scots Independent”.
Thanks for the positive comment Fiona. I’ll pass it on to the print team
Is your newspaper online also?
Watch this space 🙂 If you subscribe to the website you’ll be notified of when this becomes available
Hi,
I wish to make an annual subscription to your newspaper. However, I refuse to use PayPal method due to the recent scandal regarding their ‘ownership of personal data’.
What alternatives do you have for making a payment? I’d be happy to send cheque or pay by normal debit card.
Please advise.
Thanks & best wishes,
Donald McQueen
(Wigan)
Have emailed you on the emailed supplied in notification. If you don’t receive it please leave another message
Hello,
I am currently writing a dissertation on the cultural history of Scottish nationalism and was wondering if you know of any collection of Scots Independent publications from the 1920’s?
Don’t know where you are based Chris but the Mitchell library in Glasgow and the National Library in Edinburgh receive anything we publish and make it available to the public.
The newspaper didn’t start till 1926. We didn’t start publishing books and pamphlets till the 1960’s
