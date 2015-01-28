Contact Us

Have a question? Need to get in touch? Here is how we can be reached:

Publishers:
Scots Independent (Newspapers) Ltd.
51 Cowane Street
Stirling
FK8 1JW
Scotland.

Directors: Denholm Christie (Chairman), James Lynch, W Kenneth Fee, Ian Hamilton, Helen Davidson.

Company Secretary: David Halliday

Business Manager: Ian Hamilton

Editor: Grant Thoms

Flag in the Wind Editor: Margaret Hamilton

SI Webmaster:  admin-blog@scotsindependent.scot

13 Comments

  1. I’d like to purchase a years subscription but I would need to use paypal… can you tell me whether you take paypal.

  2. Please advise delivery charge of printed paper to ML11 9SB

    1. Delivery within the UK is included in the £28 subscription.

  3. I received my newspaper yesterday. It makes interesting reading and is informative. The quality of the print is excellent, thanks for the hard work. I’ve subscribed for the year and am very happy with your service and my second delivery of “Scots Independent”.

    1. Thanks for the positive comment Fiona. I’ll pass it on to the print team

  4. Is your newspaper online also?

    1. Watch this space 🙂 If you subscribe to the website you’ll be notified of when this becomes available

  5. Hi,

    I wish to make an annual subscription to your newspaper. However, I refuse to use PayPal method due to the recent scandal regarding their ‘ownership of personal data’.

    What alternatives do you have for making a payment? I’d be happy to send cheque or pay by normal debit card.

    Please advise.

    Thanks & best wishes,

    Donald McQueen
    (Wigan)

    1. Have emailed you on the emailed supplied in notification. If you don’t receive it please leave another message

  6. Hello,

    I am currently writing a dissertation on the cultural history of Scottish nationalism and was wondering if you know of any collection of Scots Independent publications from the 1920’s?

    1. Don’t know where you are based Chris but the Mitchell library in Glasgow and the National Library in Edinburgh receive anything we publish and make it available to the public.
      The newspaper didn’t start till 1926. We didn’t start publishing books and pamphlets till the 1960’s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *