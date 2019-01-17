Good news is around

January is a dreary enough month without everyone commenting on the farce that is being played out in Westminster. Many enlightened people are aware that the UK Government are the laughing stock of the world at the moment. BBC happy to to keep reporting on it. Not giving a toss about the blatant lies they spin. So enough! Let’s look at the positive things happening in Scotland, being driven by that Scottish Government that they hate to report about because those nasty SNP non persons are running the show.

So, positive story number one.

More than 3,000 new homes are to be built in West Lothian – creating one of the UK’s biggest housing-linked infrastructure projects and generating up to £1 billion value to the economy over 15 to 20 years.

The Scottish Government’s Building Scotland Fund will provide a £26.8 million loan to assist the development as part of a support package agreed under the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Sir Tom Hunter, Founding Partner of WCC paid tribute to the Scottish Government and West Lothian Council for their support for the development:

“Both West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government have played a critical role in securing this long-term development for Scotland.”

Full Story can be seen here https://news.gov.scot/news/3-450-new-homes-for-west-lothian

Additional £100m to be provided through the Scottish Growth Scheme.

Businesses will be able to access more than £100 million to help them expand and unlock investment through the next phase of the Scottish Growth Scheme.

Through a variety of appointed fund managers, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Scotland will have the chance to apply for financial support, which includes microfinance loans of up to £25,000, debt or loan finance of up to £100,000, and equity investment in deals of up to £2 million.

Full story is here https://news.gov.scot/news/helping-businesses-grow-and-thrive

Ewing: ‘absolutely committed’ to maintaining support.

A commitment to maintaining Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) funding at least at 80% in 2020 has been reiterated by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

Following changes to EU law, industry bodies and key influencers were consulted on whether to move away from LFASS towards an Area of Natural Constraint scheme and the response was not to do so.

Speaking during a Scottish Parliament debate into future rural policy, he said:

“I am acutely aware of the continuing importance of LFASS for farmers and crofters operating in the most remote and marginalised areas. Unlike England and Wales, who discontinued their equivalent schemes some years ago, Scotland continues to provide this additional financial support that acknowledges the difficulties for some farmers, particularly in hill and upland areas, and crofters.

Story and background https://news.gov.scot/news/less-favoured-areas-scheme-1

If, at anytime, you feel the need to find out what is going on in our Country and driven by our Government then just pop over to https://news.gov.scot/

Don’t get any more depressed by the time of year or the Unionist communictions