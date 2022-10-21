End of a (very brief) era

There is something both off-putting and at the same time intensely compelling about the tragedy currently playing out at the heart of UK politics.

As a Prime Minister who is so utterly unsuited, unable and unworthy of the job for which she has battled, schemed, twisted and turned all her adult life seems to be the only person who cannot see the writing on the wall. Go and for God’s sake, go now!

Everyone is to blame, the markets, Mad Vlad and most of all KamiKwasi who had to be tossed under a bus after years of friendship. No amount of past alliances, co-authorship or ideological purity can stand between, or protect you from, Dizzy Lizzy’s narcissistic vision of her destination! Such is the level of paranoia gripping her that the fantasy of the “anti-growth coalition” now appears to include not just opposition parties but also the Bank of England, the financial markets and even the backbenches of the parliamentary Tory Party.

I’ve never been a fan of blood sports but find myself torn between revulsion at watching another human being coming so completely apart mentally and a grim fascination at watching it happen step by painful step.

Never has the case for Independence been made so utterly compelling by those who would defend the Union. The UK is in a financial, political and moral meltdown. The myths of stability, strength and morality are being ripped asunder on a daily basis. That we have even got to the point where we have had to go to the Supreme Court to assert the inalienable right for a people to determine their own future is so telling.

As Sir Geoffrey Cox said in Sep 2019 during the EU debates “Denying the electorate the chance of having its say this Parliament is a dead Parliament. It has no moral right to sit on these green benches.”.

If, as we are constantly told, Scotland is a drain on England’s finances, why are they spending so much money on legal fees in an effort to hold on to us. The UK finances are so desperate that any cost saving would surely be welcome!

On a very different topic, I had a very interesting chat recently with a lovely representative of Alzheimer Scotland. We were discussing the various processes which can be involved when a loved one is diagnosed with this particularly horrid condition.

She recalled an incident where a relative thought that all the legal papers were in order, wills, power of attorney etc but never thought it necessary to actually check. It turned into a nightmare because, unbeknown, the lawyers had added their names as executors. When the sad time came, the law firm had been subsumed and it took months to trace them in their new roles. Even more time and anguish was added when the Courts demanded the original Will documents and the firm originally denied possession. Ok it was all sorted in the end but as was pointed out much heartache could have been avoided if the time had been taken to ensure that all the documents were available and checked.

Some of the things to check you have are;

Name and address of GP, do they know about future care wishes?

Has someone been given Power of Attorney powers?

Where are the birth certificate, insurance policies, bank account details, if appropriate?

Are you sure you know what the person wants to happen, e.g. funeral arrangements, burial or cremation?

Where is the current will, If there’s one in place.

Do you know e.g. National Insurance Numbers

There is an excellent link at www.solicitorsforolderpeoplescotland.co.uk and Alzheimer Scotland can be reached at We are Scotland’s dementia charity (alzscot.org)