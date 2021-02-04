Keep the Faith

As lockdown continues the topics are getting harder to find. However, social media got a bit hot last night (Monday) among SNP members, some saying they were resigning their membership. This seems to have become fashionable. I’m not sure resigning is necessary as you just need to stop your monthly payment. However, if you think you need to draw attention to yourself, I can see how an email or a letter of resignation might be something you would want to do.

The SNP Westminster group was reshuffled on Monday. This is something that happens from time to time. It is no great deal usually. However, Ms Cherry decided to throw a hissy fit. Now I am not a constituent and I don’t know her. I am sure she is very competent as an MP and as a QC. What I have noticed about her is she loves publicity and a headline. As a party member, there is no entitlement for a position. As a member of an elected body, I am sure there is no entitlement for a position either. Positions allocated would be on a ‘who’s best for the tasks ahead’ basis.

As for the membership in general. Those of us who have worked for the cause most of our lives bear many battle scars. Both physical and mental scars from campaigning, debating, losing elections. Those of you that are newer to the cause may also have some battle scars but you have also experienced the successes and highs that have been built by many years belief and sheer hard work. Can you imagine what campaigns were like before technology? I remember my dad, as we were going to bed, sitting at his drawing board drawing the posters on the large, SNP headed, poster blanks. We gathered data in those days but it was stored in someone’s house in a box. A separate card for each voter ID’d.

During this past year of frustrations and struggles with something beyond our control, we have had the luxury of consistent polls showing the Yes vote in the lead. The surest way to destroy this is to be using social media in the wrong way. Let’s keep positive, keep campaigning for Independence. Once we have our freedom to live as we want, that is the time for full debate about the issues that then become important about how we want to take Scotland forward.