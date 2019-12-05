Birthplace of our flag

I remember my father being involved in an earlier renovation of the doocot. He drew up plans (being an architect) that were presumably required for planning permission. My father in law was a supporter of this charity as are my husband and I. This has all been made possible for us by the volunteers who had the vision for the initial project and the stamina to keep it all going over the years. I would therefore like to share with you the press release details released last week for the latest refurbishment of the site. If you have never visited the site you should try and do so if you are in this part of Scotland. A lovely and peaceful experience.

Unique site tells the history of Scotland’s national flag

The Scottish Flag Trust aims to raise £100,000 through crowdfunded donations, and individual and corporate donations from Scots across the world.

Today the flag flies proudly all year round from the Saltire Memorial in Athelstaneford parish church to celebrate this special connection. The history of the battle and the adoption of the Saltire as the symbol of Scotland is told in the Flag Heritage Centre through a unique audio visual presentation.

Commenting David Williamson, Chair of the Scottish Flag Trust said:

“The Saltire is a welcoming symbol for all Scots whether they are Scots by birth, by choice or through their family roots. The Saltire memorial and Flag Heritage Centre celebrate the connection Athelstaneford and East Lothian has as the Birthplace of the Saltire.

“Our new fundraising programme aims to restore and renew this unique visitor attraction so that more people can learn about the history of Scotland’s national flag”

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/saltire

Restoration and renewal

The Scottish Flag Trust is a registered Scottish charity which maintains the Saltire Memorial and the Flag Heritage Centre at Athelstaneford and promotes the proper use of the Saltire.

The restoration and renewal project will see a new accessible pathway with interpretive timeline telling the history and adoption of Scotland’s national flag from 834AD to the present.

New landscaping and engraved paving around the Saltire Memorial will tell the story of St Andrew’s and Scot’s societies across the globe.

A new immersive audio-visual experience telling the story of the Battle of Athelstaneford and the creation and adoption of Scotland’s national flag.

Reharling of the 16th Century lectern doocot which houses the Flag Heritage Centre will maintain this important historic building and keep it safe for the future.

Legend of the Saltire

The St Andrew’s Cross or Saltire is Scotland’s national flag. Tradition has it that the flag, the white saltire on a blue background, the oldest flag in Europe and the Commonwealth, originated in a battle fought in East Lothian in the Dark Ages.

It is believed that the battle took place in the year 832AD. An army of Picts under Angus mac Fergus, High King of Alba, and aided by a contingent of Scots led by Eochaidh (Kenneth mac Alpin’s grandfather) had been on a punitive raid into Lothian (then and for long afterwards Northumbrian territory), and were being pursued by a larger force of Angles and Saxons under one Athelstan.

The Albannach/Scots were caught and stood to face their pursuers in the area of Markle, near East Linton. This is to the north of the modern village of Athelstaneford (which was resited on higher ground in the 18th century), where the Peffer, which flows into the Firth of Forth at Aberlady forms a wide vale. Being then wholly undrained, the Peffer presented a major obstacle to crossing and the two armies came together at the ford near the present-day farm of Prora (one of the field names there is still the Bloody Lands).

Fearing the outcome of the encounter, King Angus led prayers for deliverance and was rewarded by seeing a cloud formation of a white saltire (the diagonal cross on which St Andrew had been martyred) against a blue sky. The king vowed that if, with the saint’s help, he gained the victory, then Andrew would thereafter be the patron saint of Scotland. The Scots did win, and the Saltire became the flag of Scotland.

When Kenneth mac Alpin, who may have been present with his grandfather at the battle, later united Picts and Scots and named the entity Scotland, Andrew did indeed become the patron saint of the united realm. Kenneth mac Alpin, King of Scots and Picts, Ard-righ Albainn, was laid to rest on Iona in 860AD.