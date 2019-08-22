Heads in the Sand

Watching the lunchtime news, Ian commented ‘Is there a massive

sand pit down at Westminster where they have all stuck their

heads?’ I have become detached and terrified in equal measure.

Boris and his team are definitely in the lead over ‘the Donald’ in the

lying stakes. How the hell did the elected members down there allow

such a deluded, bumbling, arrogant person to be running our affairs?

Yes I do blame the other MPs. They were all elected by their

constituents to do the best they could to defend and support them.

Too many of them have only been concerned about their own pay

packets, titles, positions within that foreign country of Westminster.

Those who have been to Westminster will understand what I mean.

There is no need to leave the buildings except to go to bed. They

need not bump into an ordinary person while they are there. They

are cocooned in a different way of life to the rest of us. One that

infects many new MPs who go there with good intentions when first

elected.

We have watched from afar as the opposition parties sat on their

hands or did deals to vote certain ways. To be fair the SNP MPs have

stayed united as a group but with everyone else in that place against

them life is very difficult.

We have watched as the UK government, and many parts of the

country, have moved more and more to the right. Latest statement

(at time of writing) is that the general population will have to work

till they are 75 years old before getting the state pension. Who

raided the pension pot? It wasn’t the people paying into it. I sincerely

hope the portfolios of those who did the raiding take a nose dive

after Brexit. See how they like getting everything taken away from

them.

Boris and his pals are going backwards in policy making. If you have a

degenerating illness that means you are unable to work till 75 what

are you going to do? Presumably by the time this happens the

benefits system will have been done away with (the tories will love

that scenario). I foresee the return of the workhouse and the

poorhouse. Most likely being run by volunteers, as seems to be the

way these days in the community.

Shortage of food has also been talked about lately. Now, in the short

run that will be good for many of us who eat too much anyway. But

in the long run? Scotland may be ok, but then again maybe not.

Thought just came into my head about border farmers. No way can

England feed itself. So, I am guessing the farmers in the south of

Scotland may find it just as easy, and more financially viable, to

export their crops and livestock to England. I mean, the way of

business is to sell to the highest bidder, isn’t it?

So we will be stuck at home as our ease of mobility will be restricted.

We may have less time off work as well as working longer. We will be

hungry and we dare not fall ill as the NHS will have been sold off, in

bits, to the highest bidders. Oh, see that work thing? If all the

companies threatening to leave do so, there will be very little work

left around. Hope you all have decent sized gardens and are fit to dig.

Wee bit of a rant? Too right. I am really, really annoyed that the over

privileged buffoons that some people in the UK like to defer to have

been allowed to potentially destroy us.

PLEASE get us out of this disastrous relationship. Help us do it

England and we are more likely to be a friendly and helpfull

neighbour to you.

If not…….can I still emigrate?