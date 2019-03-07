I was asked by former blogger, Clare Adamson, if we could get information of a celebration of an historic SNP moment to a wider audience.

Motherwell & Wishaw has a special place in SNP history, as the site of the first ever Parliamentary victory in the by-election of 1945. In April of that year, Motherwell-born physician Dr Robert McIntyre secured 11,417 votes to triumph over the Labour incumbent. The man who was often known as the ‘Father of the SNP’, or more affectionately as ‘Doc Mac’, packed many speeches into his short time in Westminster despite having initially faced a problem in finding the required sponsors to allow him to take his seat. His trailblazing role as an MP, and subsequent service in other roles, marks him out as a critically important figure in the party’s story.

To recognise this historic SNP milestone, Motherwell and Wishaw SNP branch is proud to host and organise an annual dinner in Dr McIntyre’s memory. In 2018 it was re-established after a long absence; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was the evening’s keynote speaker, ably supported by the fantastic Mike Russell on that occasion.

This year the event returns on 23rd March 2019, with SNP deputy leader Keith Brown MSP and former Scottish Government Minister and acquaintance of Dr McIntyre Annabelle Ewing MSP taking up the mantle.

A full three-course meal is included in the ticket price. After purchase, please email food@mwsnp.scot with any special dietary requirements.

To purchase your tickets (£25 per head) please go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-mcintyre-dinner-2019-tickets-55344848933

Meanwhile, as I write this the Scottish and Welsh parliaments have both been debating Brexit. It was claimed the debates would be simultaneous and both Parliaments would vote at the same time to send a strong message to Theresa and Westminster. It would seem the Welsh parliament did not start the debate till 5pm so it may not be pulled off exactly as planned. I think I will save this, go peel the tatties and come back later to finish. You can read Nicola’s speech from this afternoon here https://www.snp.org/nicola-sturgeons-speech-at-the-scottish-parliament-debate-on-brexit/

Well, they both voted but will Westminster listen. I doubt it.