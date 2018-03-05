March 2018 edition

Available to purchase here
I felt quite envious reading Margaret Hamilton’s article on her holiday in Greece. I am sure that I am not alone, all of us who have shivered our way through these past two months or so will all feel the same. I have never been to Greece but having read her article I am giving the matter serious consideration. A very pleasing article Margaret.
Thank you.
Thank you, but I too shivered through our weather. This piece was written by Maureen Forbes. This new format doesn’t seem to make the authors name prominent
Comments are closed.
© 2018 Scots Independent (Newspapers) Ltd
2 Comments
I felt quite envious reading Margaret Hamilton’s article on her holiday in Greece. I am sure that I am not alone, all of us who have shivered our way through these past two months or so will all feel the same. I have never been to Greece but having read her article I am giving the matter serious consideration. A very pleasing article Margaret.
Thank you.
Thank you, but I too shivered through our weather. This piece was written by Maureen Forbes. This new format doesn’t seem to make the authors name prominent
Comments are closed.