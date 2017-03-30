23 Mar 17

TRUST IN SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT REMAINS OVER TWICE AS HIGH AS UK GOV

People in Scotland are overwhelmingly more likely to trust the Scottish Government than the UK government to work in Scotland’s best interests, new figures show.

The Scottish Social Attitudes Survey 2016 shows that 65% of people trusted the Scottish Government to work in Scotland’s best interests, compared to 25% who trusted the UK government. This trust rating is 14% higher than when Labour left power.

The survey also showed that 75% of people believe the Scottish Government should have most influence over the way Scotland is run, with only 14% believing the UK government should have the most influence.

Figures released last week from the same survey showed support for independence at a record high.

Commenting, SNP MSP Bruce Crawford said:

“This survey shows that people in Scotland overwhelmingly put more trust in the Scottish Government than the UK government to act in their best interests.

“With this high level of trust, it’s no wonder that three quarters of people believe the Scottish Government should have the most influence over how Scotland is run – and that support for independence at a record high.

“While there is much work to do in setting out the challenges and opportunities of independence, how we build a stronger economy and a fairer society, we start from a far stronger position.

“Scotland has fundamentally changed, the circumstances have shifted, and it is entirely right that the people get to choose what kind of country we now want to be.”

Publications based on the Scottish Social Attitudes survey 2016 are available at http://www.gov.scot/Publications/2017/03/4648

Tuesday 28th March 2017

ALEX SALMOND RAISES CABINET’S “CHAOTIC CONFUSION” ON THE EVE OF BREXIT

Alex Salmond MP has said Theresa May must offer clarity over her “cabinet’s chaotic confusion” following Boris Johnson’s recent comments on national television that no deal would be “perfectly okay”, whilst Liam Fox simultaneously stated in another interview that such a scenario would be “bad… not just bad for the UK, but for Europe as a whole.”

During Foreign and Commonwealth Office Questions today, the SNP’s International Affairs spokesperson asked Boris Johnson to lay out what official estimates or forecasts he has seen which led him to say that the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal would be “perfectly okay”.

Alex Salmond MP commented:

“On the eve of Brexit, the day before Theresa May hands over the UK’s official letter-headed self-sabotage note to exit the EU, her cabinet is dominated by chaotic confusion.

“It offers a worrying insight into the UK government’s negotiation approach when the Prime Minister can barely manage to get her key cabinet ministers to read off the same policy paper at the same time on national television.

“Following their conflicting comments, I am worried as to whether or not the Foreign Secretary will now be excluded from cabinet decision making after saying no deal would be ‘perfectly okay’, while his cabinet colleague was simultaneously telling another television programme that it would be really bad for the UK and Europe.

“The Foreign Secretary must lay out what official estimates or forecasts he has seen which led him to believe and say that no deal from Brexit would be perfectly okay – despite all the evidence that points to the contrary.”

Boris Johnson: No deal scenario would be “perfectly okay” – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/12/leaving-eu-without-deal-brexit-will-not-apocalyptic-boris-johnson/

Cabinet split as Liam Fox says no deal would be “bad… not just bad for the UK, but for Europe as a whole” – https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3070550/theresa-may-accused-of-putting-the-national-interest-at-risk-by-failing-to-prepare-for-the-prospect-of-no-deal-with-the-eu-after-brexit